Apple's March 2024 event to unveil latest iPads and MacBook Air: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image (iPad Pro)

The tech giant, Apple is getting ready to launch some new and improved Macs and iPads to boost their sales. Mac and iPad make up about 15% of Apple's earnings, but fewer people buying tech and the absence of new models has caused a dip in sales.

According to a report by Mark Gurnman from Bloomberg, Apple is planning to update its iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air in March 2024. There's also news of iPadOS 17.4 coming with the new iPads in March, while macOS 14.3 might be out in January or February.

For the new iPads, Apple aims to introduce a 12.9-inch iPad Air model, making it as big as the iPad Pro. There could be four models, with names like J507, J508, J537, and J538, available in both wifi and cellular versions. This move might give customers more choices at different prices, similar to what Apple did with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The company is also working on four new iPad Pro models, ranging from 11 inches to 13 inches, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721. This would be the first major update to the iPad Pro since 2018, and these new tablets could be priced up to $2,000.

According to Gurnman, the new iPad Pro models will have OLED screens, like the ones in iPhones since 2017, and will feature the M3 chipset introduced with the MacBook Pro in October.

Furthermore, Apple is planning to change its strategy by sourcing batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 from India instead of China. There are even rumours that the iPhone 17 may be assembled in India.

ALSO READ | ALERT! Don't pick up calls from these numbers | DoT bans specific number codes

ALSO READ | New WhatsApp feature: Listen to music while video calling | Know how it works

Latest Technology News