New WhatsApp feature: Listen to music while video calling | Know how it works

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is gearing up for a new update that might just change your video calls forever. In the latest beta version (23.25.10.72) for WhatsApp on iPhones, a cool feature has been revealed: the ability to share your screen during a video call and listen to music together.

Enjoy Music and Videos Together

You're on a video call with friends or family, and now you can share and play music live on the screen for everyone to enjoy. What's even more thrilling is that it's not just about audio; you can also share music videos.

How to Use It

Using this feature is very simple. During a video call, you'll notice a screen share icon at the bottom of your screen, right next to the camera flip option. Activate it, and both you and your call partner can listen to the same tunes or watch music videos together. Just remember, for now, this feature is exclusive to iPhone users.

Important Details

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. Firstly, the video (camera) needs to be on during the call – this won't work for voice calls only. Currently, WhatsApp is testing this feature specifically for iPhones, so Android users might have to wait a bit longer for their turn.

What's Next?

While Android users don't have a confirmed date for this update, given WhatsApp's massive user base on Android, we can expect news on that front soon. WhatsApp is also working on other features, particularly focusing on Groups and Channels.

