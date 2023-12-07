Your FB Messenger now got extra protection and new features: Check latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : META FB Messenger got new security updates and features

Meta-owned, Facebook, just made your private chats and calls on Messenger super secure. Starting now, the company has turned on end-to-end encryption by default for these conversations. That means your messages and calls are protected from snooping eyes.

Not just that, they've also thrown in some nifty features. You can now edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them. Did you send something too soon or make a typo? No worries, now you've got a window to fix it.

Disappearing Magic

The company has spiced up disappearing messages too. Now, these secretive messages stick around for 24 hours after you send them. But here's the catch—they're only for chats with end-to-end encryption. It's like a mini self-destruct mode for your messages.

Improved Visual Experience

Meta has improved the photo and video-sharing experience with better image quality, fun layouts, easier access, and more control over shared media. With over 1.3 billion photos and videos shared daily on Messenger, the company is levelling up the game.

Voice Messages Upgrade

Voice messages get an upgrade too. You can speed them up to 1.5x or 2x, pick up where you left off if you get interrupted, and even keep listening while you do other things on the app. It's like giving your voice messages a power boost.

Testing and Future Plans

Meta is testing HD media and improvements to file sharing with a small group, promising to roll them out widely soon. So, there you have it – Your chats are now default encrypted, and you get to play with some cool new features. Time to enjoy your upgraded Messenger.

