Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests

Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests

The upcoming security enhancement has promised to offer unparalleled peace of mind through significant enhancement of security. By safeguarding the home network, users could ensure that their sensitive data remains protected from potential trespass.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 19:18 IST
Google Chrome
Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome

Google Chrome, the world's most popular browser is set to strengthen its security measures with the introduction of a new feature aimed at safeguarding the users against potential threats from hackers.

Enhanced protection for users

With the rising number of scams and online fraud incidents, Google has been rolling out a new privacy feature called Private Network Access for Navigation Requests. The new feature has been designed to fortify the home network of Chrome users, which ensures that unauthorized connections are prevented and data integrity is maintained.

Key benefits of the feature

The upcoming security enhancement has promised to offer unparalleled peace of mind through significant enhancement of security. By safeguarding the home network, users could ensure that their sensitive data remains protected from potential trespass.

Functionality 

The new ‘Private Network Access for Navigation Requests’ functions as a robust checkpoint, which actively blocks navigation requests that originated from websites that pose a threat to the users' privacy and data security. This proactive approach serves as a crucial line of defence, effectively mitigating the risks which are associated with visiting potentially harmful websites.

How will it work?

Upon detecting a navigation request from a website, this feature will diligently scrutinise the source to determine its legitimacy. Once the verification of the integrity of both- the website and the device, the feature will act as a reliable gatekeeper, by preventing users from inadvertently accessing malicious content which could compromise their online safety.

We live in a world where cyber threats are continuously growing, and the introduction of Private Network Access for Navigation Requests underscores Google Chrome's unwavering commitment to prioritizing user security and privacy. 

Related Stories
Chrome on iOS to introduce integrated Lens support: All details

Chrome on iOS to introduce integrated Lens support: All details

Google Chrome to offer 'Read Aloud' feature, akin to Microsoft Edge

Google Chrome to offer 'Read Aloud' feature, akin to Microsoft Edge

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google introduces new accessibility features for Maps, Search, and Chrome

Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Centre issues security warning to Google Chrome users: Here's what you need to do

Centre issues security warning to Google Chrome users: Here's what you need to do

Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Google Chrome to arrive on your car's dashboards | Details

Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit | All you need to kno

Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit | All you need to kno

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

404 Page Not Found: When does this ERROR appear and what does it mean?

404 Page Not Found: When does this ERROR appear and what does it mean?

Chrome empowers users to browse the web with confidence, by knowing that their digital footprints are safeguarded against potential vulnerabilities and exploits.

ALSO READ Blue Aadhaar for kids: What it is, how to apply, know everything about it

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement