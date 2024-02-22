Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome

Google Chrome, the world's most popular browser is set to strengthen its security measures with the introduction of a new feature aimed at safeguarding the users against potential threats from hackers.

Enhanced protection for users

With the rising number of scams and online fraud incidents, Google has been rolling out a new privacy feature called Private Network Access for Navigation Requests. The new feature has been designed to fortify the home network of Chrome users, which ensures that unauthorized connections are prevented and data integrity is maintained.

Key benefits of the feature

The upcoming security enhancement has promised to offer unparalleled peace of mind through significant enhancement of security. By safeguarding the home network, users could ensure that their sensitive data remains protected from potential trespass.

Functionality

The new ‘Private Network Access for Navigation Requests’ functions as a robust checkpoint, which actively blocks navigation requests that originated from websites that pose a threat to the users' privacy and data security. This proactive approach serves as a crucial line of defence, effectively mitigating the risks which are associated with visiting potentially harmful websites.

How will it work?

Upon detecting a navigation request from a website, this feature will diligently scrutinise the source to determine its legitimacy. Once the verification of the integrity of both- the website and the device, the feature will act as a reliable gatekeeper, by preventing users from inadvertently accessing malicious content which could compromise their online safety.

We live in a world where cyber threats are continuously growing, and the introduction of Private Network Access for Navigation Requests underscores Google Chrome's unwavering commitment to prioritizing user security and privacy.

Chrome empowers users to browse the web with confidence, by knowing that their digital footprints are safeguarded against potential vulnerabilities and exploits.

ALSO READ Blue Aadhaar for kids: What it is, how to apply, know everything about it