Geoffrey Hinton, 'Godfather of AI', quits Google, to make people aware about dangers of AI

A senior Google employee Geoffrey Hinton, also reffered to as the 'Godfather of AI' has left the company to talk about the dangers of Artificial Intelligence.

Geoffrey Hinton, 75, who has his own contributions in the development of this technology, confirmed the news that he has quit the company to make people aware of the challenges posed by AI, according to the New York Times.

Hinton tweeted that he has quit his job so that he can freely speak about the risks of AI.

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly."

"I can now just speak freely about what I think the dangers might be. And some of them are quite scary. Right now, as far as I can tell, they're not more intelligent than us. But I think they soon may be," he said in a BBC interview.

