Gmail on Android introduces 'Select All' feature for managing emails

Google is enhancing the Gmail experience for Android users by introducing a "Select all" button. This feature will make inbox management more efficient, allowing users to quickly clean up their emails.

According to reports, Gmail for Android will display a "Select all" button when users begin selecting multiple emails simultaneously. While this feature has long been available on Gmail's web application, it was previously unavailable on mobile devices.

However, it's important to note that the "Select all" button in Gmail for Android has a limit of 50 emails, just like the web version. While this limitation may slightly reduce its utility, it still offers a convenient feature for managing emails on mobile devices.

The rollout of this feature is a server-side change, so users may not see it immediately but should expect it to become available soon.

In related news, Google has expanded the availability of its AI-powered coding assistant, Studio Bot, to India and other countries. Initially introduced to Android developers in the United States in May, Studio Bot is designed to assist developers in building apps by generating code, troubleshooting errors, and answering questions related to Android development. It provides a conversational experience within Android Studio, making Android app development more efficient and productive.

This expansion of Studio Bot's availability aligns with Google's commitment to supporting developers worldwide and facilitating their work in Android app development.

