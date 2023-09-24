Sunday, September 24, 2023
     
Apple unveils iPhone 15 series with enhanced packaging security

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2023 14:18 IST
Apple inc, iphone 15
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15

Apple introduced its highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series during its annual event in September 2023. While there are numerous innovative features and upgrades to explore in these new flagship models, this article focuses on an essential improvement in the packaging of the iPhone 15 series.

Enhanced Security Feature in iPhone 15 Packaging

When purchasing a new iPhone, verifying whether it's a sealed and genuine product can sometimes be challenging, as unscrupulous retailers and resellers may attempt to sell used or refurbished iPhones with cleverly resealed packaging. To combat this issue, Apple has quietly introduced a new security feature in the packaging of the iPhone 15 series.

This innovation was first discovered by MajinBuOfficial, formerly known as a Twitter user. Essentially, when you shine a UV light on the back of the iPhone, it reveals a hologram that allows you to verify the authenticity of the iPhone 15. The new iPhone 15 boxes feature UV-light-sensitive QR-code labels at both the top and bottom.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, this UV light label verification provides a reliable method to confirm the product's authenticity. Additionally, ensure that you receive full warranty coverage from the date of purchase by entering the iPhone's serial number on Apple's website. It's crucial to make your iPhone purchase from reputable sources, including online or offline Apple Stores and authorized resellers.

