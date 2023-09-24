Galaxy S24 Ultra rumoured to include a 50MP Telephoto camera upgrade

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, set to launch early next year, has been making waves in the smartphone world with the Galaxy S24 Ultra emerging as the flagship contender. A recent leak has shed light on a significant change in the phone's camera setup. It's reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a brand-new 50MP 5x telephoto camera, replacing the 10MP 10x periscope lens found on its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As per the reports, the new transition to a 50MP 5x telephoto lens is anticipated to be a noteworthy improvement in the camera department. The sensor will be a 1/2.52-inch model with minuscule 0.7-micron pixels, serving both 3x and 5x zoom functionalities, according to information shared by the reliable source Ice Universe.

While previous Galaxy Ultra models utilized a 10MP periscope lens for long-range zoom shots, their image quality often outperformed competitors. This shift towards a telephoto lens might be seen as a departure from the popular 10x zoom capability, potentially disappointing Samsung enthusiasts and smartphone photography enthusiasts who favour extreme zoom capabilities.

For reference, the Google Pixel 7 Pro utilizes image cropping from a 48MP 5x periscope camera, paired with an in-house imaging algorithm, to produce decent 10x zoom photos. However, image quality tends to deteriorate significantly when zooming beyond 15x. A similar challenge could await users of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if the 50MP 5x camera rumour proves accurate.

Aside from its camera system, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, ultra-slim bezels, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It's noteworthy that this model will exclusively house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset worldwide, with no Exynos variant planned.

In terms of memory and storage, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to offer a base configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, alongside a high-end 2TB storage model. While the primary camera is expected to sport an impressive 200MP lens, details about the remaining optics are still under wraps. Additionally, the phone's battery, certified by Dekra, is said to have a capacity of 5,100mAh, ensuring prolonged usage between charges.

As the anticipation builds for the Galaxy S24 series, smartphone enthusiasts and photography aficionados will undoubtedly keep a close eye on how these reported changes in the camera setup translate to real-world performance.

