Gizmore launches GIZFIT Ultra- Made in India gaming smartwatch: Price, specifications and more

Gizmore has introduced a new smartwatch dubbed the GIZFIT Ultra, which has been designed for those who prefer to game. This gaming smartwatch has been designed and made in India. Priced at Rs 1,799 GIZFIT Ultra could be bought exclusively from Flipkart (from August 7 onwards)

GIZFIT Ultra features a 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness. The smartwatch packs a host of health and fitness features along with around 60 sports modes. The. GIZFIT Ultra is AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It has an IP 68 waterproof certification, making it the perfect companion for the current monsoon season.

Gamer’s delight: Avid gamers will be delighted with GIZFIT Ultra as it is not just a smartwatch. It comes with three pre-installed games. The smartwatch also features a built-in speaker and mic which delivers crystal clear sound quality.

Ultra Battery: Crafted to delight the customers, GIZFIT Ultra comes with a mammoth battery that can go on for 15 days on a single charge, ensuring that the smartwatch continues delivering unmatchable performance.

Complete health monitoring system: From monitoring one’s heart to tracking sleep and checking oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate, GIZFIT Ultra can do all this and more. It can track all the popular sporting activities and workouts and even help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle.

Efficient multitasker: GIZFIT Ultra has an intelligent split screen that makes it convenient to use by adding shortcuts to your frequently used features. One can make a call, listen to music, or track health seamlessly. It also has the unique feature of the call switch function by which you can switch a call from watch to mobile or vice versa.

GIZFIT Ultra will be available in three colour options - Grey, Burgundy and Black. Though the smartwatch has been priced at Rs 5,999, GIZFIT Ultra will be available from August 7 at Rs 1,799.

This special price is only for the first four days, after which GIZFIT Ultra will be available for Rs. 2,699. The product listing page is already live, and interested consumers can click the notify button to get notified when the product goes live.

