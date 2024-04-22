Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for the day: April 22, 2024

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 22 has surfaced, which will give users a chance to win premium in-game items like skins, diamons weapons and more.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 11:13 IST
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, a popular combat game has come up with the redeem codes for the day, i.e., April 22, 2024. These codes are released by the gaming company, every day and they enable the players to download free ‘rewards’ from the official website of the game and benefit from multiple rewards for a better gameplay experience.

By redeeming these codes, the players of Free Fire MAX will get a chance to unlock a variety of rewards, including skins, diamonds and weapons.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 22, 2024:

  1. I6V8Q2U3M5D4K9S
  2. J4H7A6W1C8Z9Y3B
  3. S6O4H1Y9M2N5T3G
  4. F5M1T8D2G6P7X9R
  5. K9Q3N2B5J8Y6U4C
  6. X7R2Z8D6A1B4Q9V
  7. G3F1P9T4N5E7L2I

Benefits of using redeem codes?

Using the redeem code every day will give you a chance to win exclusive goodies like stickers, skin for guns, characters, diamonds and more benefits.

How to claim daily codes?

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page or visit the reward section
  3. Click on the link on the redemption page
  4. Enter the social media details in the given space and then click on login.
  5. Continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  6. Tap on submit
  7. Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Players will have to check their in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items. These codes are time-bound and usage bound so one has to be quick to redeem them.

How to download and install the Garena Free Fire Max game?

Those who are willing to play the game will have to visit the respective app store from Google or Apple. 

There, search for "Garena Free Fire" in the app store and you can download and install the game on your device. You will have to create an account by opening the Free Fire app after installation.

ALSO READ: BoAt Storm Call 3 launched with navigation capabilities at Rs 1,099

 

 

 

