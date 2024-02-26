Monday, February 26, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for 26 February

Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for 26 February

The game developers regularly upload new sets of codes so that the players can claim multiple rewards for enhanced in-game experience.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2024 10:42 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today have surfaced and those who are willing to have a great winning experience can download them from the official website from the reward section. The multiplayer battle royale game is popular amongst youth in the country, majorly because of the exclusive features. The game developers regularly upload new sets of codes so that the players can claim multiple rewards for enhanced in-game experience. These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more. 

Here are the redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, which will work for 26 February:

  1. FFHFTY7J5HE6Y34
  2. FTEY567TTKJNHBV
  3. FSERG5HJRHRDSR
  4. FS4ED5RYGRFHJFT
  5. FYTJBHH5EY7GF6U
  6. FYXHUYTA6RQCFG
  7. F2VHB345JRTGVFY
  8. FTCXFGVHBNERNT
  9. FKJYHOKI98Y6AR5
  10. F4QEDR2J38RGYFV
  11. FHBCJNXJHURBJN6
  12. XFW4Z6Q882WY
  13. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  14. 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  15. HFNSJ6W74Z48
  16. V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  17. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  18. X99TK56XDJ4X
  19. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  20. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  21. E2F86ZREMK49
  22. TDK4JWN6RD6

This is a must to note that these codes are time-bound, so you need to be quick enough to redeem them. 

How to claim these new codes?

Here is a step-by-step guide for the players who are willing to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 25 February 2024:

Related Stories
Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

  • Visit the official website of the game and go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page
  • There, click on the redemption page link
  • Enter the social media details in the given space and click on login.
  • Now continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box 
  • Tap on submit.
  • Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.
  • Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

ALSO READ: 5 Top free AR applications for Android users, which are easy to use

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement