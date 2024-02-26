Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for 26 February

Follow us on Image Source : GARENA Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today have surfaced and those who are willing to have a great winning experience can download them from the official website from the reward section. The multiplayer battle royale game is popular amongst youth in the country, majorly because of the exclusive features. The game developers regularly upload new sets of codes so that the players can claim multiple rewards for enhanced in-game experience. These codes help the player to win exclusive goodies, stickers, diamonds, characters, skin for guns and more.

Here are the redeem codes for Free Fire MAX, which will work for 26 February:

FFHFTY7J5HE6Y34 FTEY567TTKJNHBV FSERG5HJRHRDSR FS4ED5RYGRFHJFT FYTJBHH5EY7GF6U FYXHUYTA6RQCFG F2VHB345JRTGVFY FTCXFGVHBNERNT FKJYHOKI98Y6AR5 F4QEDR2J38RGYFV FHBCJNXJHURBJN6 XFW4Z6Q882WY WD2ATK3ZEA55 4TPQRDQJHVP4 HFNSJ6W74Z48 V44ZZ5YY7CBS 3IBBMSL7AK8G X99TK56XDJ4X GCNVA2PDRGRZ 8F3QZKNTLWBZ E2F86ZREMK49 TDK4JWN6RD6

This is a must to note that these codes are time-bound, so you need to be quick enough to redeem them.

How to claim these new codes?

Here is a step-by-step guide for the players who are willing to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 25 February 2024:

Visit the official website of the game and go to the reward section or type “reward.ff.garena.com” on the search bar to directly land on the page

There, click on the redemption page link

Enter the social media details in the given space and click on login.

Now continue and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the box

Tap on submit.

Tap on the pop-up option 'OK' to confirm the code.

Now you need to check your in-game mailbox after a while to find the collected exclusive items.

