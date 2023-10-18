Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
From Stable Volume to 2x Playback: YouTube's Latest Key Features Explained

YouTube has announced a total of 36 new features and design updates which will be rolled out to users, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience on the platform. These updates come after last year's redesign, where the streaming giant went for a refreshed look.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 16:17 IST
Image Source : FILE YouTube Introduces User-Friendly Tools for Improved User Experience

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform under Google's ownership, is unveiling a series of updates aimed at elevating user interaction. These enhancements promise improved control, effortless discovery, and a fresh animated design. These changes will be gradually implemented for YouTube users worldwide over the next few weeks.

Key Features Unveiled by YouTube

Stable Volume

Starting today, YouTube will automatically enable Stable Volume to reduce abrupt shifts in audio levels, ensuring a smoother viewing and listening experience.

Press to 2x
For users who prefer viewing videos at double speed, a new feature allows for easy adjustment. While watching a video in full screen or portrait mode, press and hold anywhere on the player to switch the playback speed to 2x. This feature is accessible on the web, tablets, and mobile devices.

Seek with Ease
YouTube is introducing larger preview thumbnails, making it more convenient to navigate within videos. Additionally, users can easily backtrack by moving their fingers back to the starting point and lifting when they feel a vibration, seamlessly returning to the precise moment they left off.

Lock Screen
A lock screen feature is being rolled out for mobile and tablets, enabling users to secure their screens to prevent unwelcome interruptions.

You Tab
The Library tab and account page have been integrated into a unified space known as the "You Tab." Here, users can conveniently access their previously watched videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, as well as account settings and channel information. This update is now available on the web, mobile, and tablets.

Search by Voice or Song
Users can now search for a song by playing, singing, or humming it. Employing AI, YouTube matches the sound to the original recording. This feature will be available on Android devices in the coming weeks.

Animations
Creators will now have visual cues accompanying prompts to "like" or "subscribe." When viewers interact with these buttons, a delightful explosion of playful sparkles rewards them. Additionally, top comments will rotate automatically for easier community engagement.

Enhancements on Smart TVs, Web, and Mobile

On Smart TVs, viewers will find video details in a new vertical menu, offering a cleaner appearance. A simple click on the video title grants access to this menu. Similar improvements are being extended to web and mobile platforms, including a scrollable description section with a streamlined design. 

