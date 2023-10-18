Meta's New Feature to Block Instagram Tracking on the Web: Check Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta introduces feature to Block Instagram Tracking on the Web

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to block Instagram from collecting their data across various apps and websites. This move is part of Meta's efforts to enhance user privacy and control over their information.The feature, named "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," is now accessible through the platform's Accounts Center.

Previously, it was only available for Facebook. With this feature, users have the power to manage how data shared by other businesses is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. They can review the list of businesses sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to tailor their experience, or even clear this data entirely, giving them more control over their privacy.

Seamless Content Transfer Across Platforms

The company has also introduced additional features to the Accounts Center, one of which allows users to transfer photos and videos from Instagram to other services. This makes it simpler for users to share and preserve their cherished memories.

Centralised Data Management

Furthermore, functions like "Download Your Information" and "Access Your Information" have been centralised within the Accounts Center. This means users can now download data from both their Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously. To access the Accounts Center, users can navigate to the Settings menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

By offering tools to manage data sharing and enabling seamless transfers of content, Meta is aiming to enhance the overall user experience across its platforms.

In addition, Instagram is currently also testing a new feature that allows users to share their stories with specific audience lists. Similar to the existing 'Close Friends' feature, this function permits users to curate a list of chosen individuals who will be the sole viewers of the shared stories.

