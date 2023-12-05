Follow us on Image Source : FILE Franklin Clinton expected to be back in GTA 6 | Know-more

Franklin Clinton is a known name to those who have played the Grand Theft Auto 5. He is amongst the three protagonists, and it has been reported that many fans want him in GTA 6. Though the Rockstar Games have never confirmed the inclusion of the character in the next chapter of the game series, Shawn Fonteno- his voice actor has been seemingly teased in the sequel recently which made some fans believe that he might be reprising his role from the previous release of 2013. Here is everything you need to know about Clinton and GTA6.

Who is Franklin Clinton?

He is one of the main three protagonists of the GTA5. He was not seen in the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 but he is expected to be back in the upcoming game of GTA6.

Clinton’s voice actor is Shawn Fonteno who recently posted about the upcoming game on his official Instagram account with a picture. The fans of Grand Theft Auto believe that the post was the teaser for the next game from the franchise. The image has a hooded figure with his back facing the camera at a Miami-like city in the background.

Franklin Clinton has already returned to the GTA-5 multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, as a part of The Contract DLC in 2021.

Although there has been no confirmation on the same, from the gaming company.

GTA official trailer

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar Games has released the official trailer of GTA 6 and confirmed a few characters which will appear in the upcoming game but it was a talking point when Franklin Clinton, one of the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5 was nowhere in the first teaser.

This is a must to mention that GTA-6 released its first trailer for Rockstar's next release. This means that there are more trailers which are expected to come out which will be leading up to the GTA 6 release date sometime in 2025. We speculate Franklin to appear in one of the upcoming teasers.

About the Grand Theft Auto games

The Vice City shown in the game has been inspired by Miami, which debuted in 2002 release in the ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’.

It is also stated that this will be the city's first appearance after Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories which was released in 2006.

Shawn Fonteno: His role in GTA-6

It has been rumoured that Shawn Fonteno was seen in a YouTube video along with Bryan Zampella, and it has been rumoured that he will be the male protagonist named Jason’s voice actor for GTA-6.

ALSO READ: Tecno Spark Go (2024) launched under Rs 7,000 | All details here

Latest Technology News