Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale set to offer iPhone 13 at the lowest price- Know other offers

Flipkart has announced the launch of the Big Dussehra Sale which will go live tomorrow, i.e., October 5 and will last till October 8. The sale will offer a number of discounts on a range of products from various segments- smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, laptops, and other electrical home appliances. All the major tech goods will be available on festive sale for four-day.

What is the major highlight of the sale?

It has been stated on the website of Flipkart, that during the sale, the customers will receive a number of discounts on smartphones from brands like Apple, Realme, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and many other manufacturers. Though we would like to mention that during the Big Billion Days sale, the main highlight was the dropping of the price of the iPhone 13.

It has been anticipated that during the Dussehra sale also, the iPhone 13 will again be offered at the lowest prices. Earlier, in the Big Billion Day sale, the iPhone was being sold for even less than Rs 50,000.

Similar discounts and deals will be available for Samsung devices, Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a and many more.

Special benefits for Flipkart Plus members:

Like always, this sale will be live for the Flipkart Plus members, a day prior to the public sale, which means, the specially-abled Plus members can make their purchases beforehand- on October 3 for the Plus members.

Although the Indian aggregator has not yet revealed all the offers, on the website, it has teased the sale for specific brands and segments, which a person can look forward to for upcoming sales.

Bank Discounts and offers:

HDFC Bank has teamed up with Flipkart to provide an instant discount of 10 per cent on any purchase being made using by using the HDFC Bank credit cards. Also, the bank will provide an EMI transaction during the event. Again, the Flipkart Plus users can avail of bank offers and shop for the Dussehra offering 24 hours before the official launch of the event. Hence, Big Dussehra Sale will start on October 3 for the Flipkart Plus members.

Other offers and discounts:

Electronic gadgets and gizmos will be available at up to 80 per cent discount during the Big Dussehra Sale. Customers could also buy the computer accessories like mouse pads, keyboards, touchpads, and power banks at a heavy discount as a festive season offering.

