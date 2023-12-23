Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup leaks: What we know so far?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Every year, Samsung kicks off with a bang by unveiling its premium Galaxy S-series smartphones. As we approach the first Unpacked event of 2024 on January 17, leaks and rumours about the Galaxy S24 lineup are buzzing around. The anticipation is high, with three models expected to take the stage – the vanilla Galaxy S24, S24+, and the top-tier S24 Ultra.

Leaked Specs

According to TheVerge, a notable leaker, Evan Blass, recently shared a spec sheet on social media, offering a glimpse into the hardware of the entire Galaxy S24 series. While the post has been removed, it spilled the beans on what we can expect. In certain markets like the US, Canada, and China, these phones might feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In other regions, Samsung could opt for its in-house Exynos 2400 chipset.

What to Expect from Each Model?

Samsung Galaxy S24: With a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera supporting 8K video recording, up to 30x Space Zoom, 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage, this base model aims to impress. The 4,000mAh battery is expected to hit 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Samsung Galaxy S24+: Similar camera prowess, but with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 4,900mAh battery (65 per cent charge in 30 minutes), and storage options of 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The crème de la crème, featuring a titanium body, similar RAM and storage choices as the S24+, but with a superior camera system, including a whopping 200MP main lens, 10x quad telephoto, and 100x Space Zoom. A 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery complete the package.

Shared Features Across the Board

All three models are expected to boast up to 2,600 nits of brightness, IP68 water resistance, and the S Pen might remain exclusive to the S24 Ultra. Samsung is also rumoured to integrate its Gauss generative AI system into the S24 series, promising advanced on-device AI processes with the support of the latest Snapdragon chipset.

