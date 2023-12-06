Guard your home with CCTV: Must-know tips before buyers

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Elevate your home defenced with these key CCTV camera features

Over the years, the use of CCTV cameras has become a necessity and have expanded beyond the large offices and reached the residences of all class of people. Earlier considered a luxury, is now available at an affordable price, and any household can easily get CCTV cameras for home security, realising the importance of enhanced home security, in the middle of the challenge of busy modern life.

Why should one buy a CCTV camera?

A CCTV camera could be a highly effective device to track the movements of your house and to ensure optimal safeguarding of residential or official premises. One has to be very specific before buying a CCTV camera for themselves, and below are some factors to consider before buying them:

Camera range

If you are selecting a CCTV camera for your house, you need to consider its range—the distance to which the camera could capture clear video footage. One needs to have a broader range which must be around 30-40 meters, enabling one to monitor the objects and areas effectively.

Camera resolution quality

The resolution of a CCTV camera will directly impact the clarity of the captured footage. You must always choose a camera with a higher resolution, with a minimum of 1080p, ensuring clear and detailed videos.

Storage Options

CCTV cameras come with a variety of storage variants. Some cameras are capable of saving the recorded footage directly on a hard disk, while others offer the flexibility of using a memory card. For the budget-oriented cameras ensure the availability of a memory card slot in the camera.

Night Vision

this is another important feature which many people skip asking about before buying a new CCTV for them. Night vision features is not available in budget-friendly cameras and you need to put on a little more money to get a device which is capable of capturing clear, HD videos even in low-light conditions.

Smartphone Connectivity

Check if the camera is connecting with your smartphone- before even buying. Having multiple connectivity options will let you remotely operate the camera via smartphone, which is certainly an upgrade to the security system, especially when you are living in a different city.

Rotation

For wider and broader coverage, you need to check if the CCTV camera comes with the ability to rotate 360 degrees, unlike fixed cameras which are used to capture a specific area only, a rotating camera ensures video coverage from all angles, enhancing overall surveillance capabilities.

As technology keeps shaping up with the landscape of home security, it is imperative to prioritize these considerations when you are planning to buy a CCTV camera.

