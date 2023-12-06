Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Paytm expands credit services, and offers larger loans to consumers and merchants | Deets

Paytm expands credit services, and offers larger loans to consumers and merchants | Deets

Paytm has continued focusing on merchant loans that are lent to MSMEs as business loans. These loans are extended for business purposes to support small merchants, they remain unaffected by the recent regulatory guidance.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2023 18:01 IST
Paytm
Image Source : PAYTM Paytm

Paytm, one of the leading mobile payments and financial services distribution companies of India said that it will expand its credit distribution business. It was on Wednesday when the company, in partnership with large banks and NBFCs, offered higher ticket personal and merchant loans for lower-risk and highly credit-worthy customers.

With the widespread acceptance of loan distribution and strong portfolio performance, Paytm witnessed encouraging early trends when the company started working in this direction last quarter.

The spokesperson of Paytm said, "As the lending distribution business is maturing, we see newer opportunities of expansion to offer high-value personal and merchant loans. We will continue to focus on originating the high portfolio quality for our lending partners, along with strict adherence to risk and compliance. We have seen great scale and acceptance for our loan distribution business, so we believe this expansion will further aid us to grow the business.”

Recently, macro development and regulatory guidance and in consultation with lending partners, the company kept its focus on driving a healthy portfolio and has further recalibrated the portfolio origination of less than Rs 50,000 - majorly the postpaid loan product which will now be a smaller part of its loan distribution business from the way ahead.

Paytm has reportedly continued focusing on merchant loans that are lent to MSMEs as business loans. Given that these loans are extended for business purposes to support small merchants, they remain unaffected by the recent regulatory guidance.

The company stated that it continues to add banks and NBFCs as its lending partners for its loan distribution business.

ALSO READ: How to share WhatsApp Status on Instagram Stories? Details

Related Stories
Paytm to generate free cash flow by year end: CEO Vijay Shekhar

Paytm to generate free cash flow by year end: CEO Vijay Shekhar

Paytm and ONDC collaborate to offer subsidised tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, here's how you can buy

Paytm and ONDC collaborate to offer subsidised tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, here's how you can buy

Tech tips: How to use UPI Lite on GPay, Paytm, and PhonePe

Tech tips: How to use UPI Lite on GPay, Paytm, and PhonePe

'Paytm Se ONDC Network' offers up to Rs 150 off and free delivery

'Paytm Se ONDC Network' offers up to Rs 150 off and free delivery

Delhi Metro commuters can book QR-based tickets using Paytm app now

Delhi Metro commuters can book QR-based tickets using Paytm app now

Paytm Diwali offer: Travel discounts, free cancellations, a 100% refund policy on train and bus

Paytm Diwali offer: Travel discounts, free cancellations, a 100% refund policy on train and bus

NPCI directs Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and others to deactivate these UPI IDs by this date

NPCI directs Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and others to deactivate these UPI IDs by this date

Is Google Pay charging convenience fees on mobile recharges? Here's all you need to know

Is Google Pay charging convenience fees on mobile recharges? Here's all you need to know

Inputs from IANS

 

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News