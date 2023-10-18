Dyson launches new air purifier for large spaces in India: Check Price, specs, and availability

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Introduces Big+Quiet Air Purifier for Large Spaces in India at Rs 68,900

Global consumer electronics company, Dyson, has launched its latest air purifier in India, designed to effectively clean spaces as large as 1,000 square feet. Priced at Rs 68,900, the new 'Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet' is now available for purchase on Dyson.in and at the company's Demo stores in two elegant color options: White and Satin Silver.

For Larger Spaces

Engineered to purify areas up to 1,076 sq. ft., the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet represents a significant step forward for Dyson. Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director for Environmental Care, highlighted its innovative features. He explained that the purifier blends powerful filtration with robust air projection, allowing it to swiftly respond to even imperceptible pollution events.

Cone Aerodynamics

According to the company, this cutting-edge air purifier employs 'Cone Aerodynamics' to achieve an impressive 10-meter air projection. Remarkably, it operates quietly, producing only 56 decibels of noise. This is made possible by leveraging the Coanda effect, merging air streams to create a powerful yet quiet jet of air. Compared to its predecessor, this new purifier delivers more than double the airflow.

Customised Air Projection

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet offers adjustable air projection angles, catering to user preferences at zero degrees, 25 degrees, or 50 degrees. Recognizing that common indoor pollutants stem from various sources like tobacco smoke, household cleaners, building materials, and outdoor pollution, the machine features enhanced filtration capabilities. With a fully sealed filtration system up to HEPA H-13 standards, it ensures purified air is released back into the room while retaining pollutants within the filter.

Integrated Sensors for Monitoring

The air purifier comes equipped with a suite of integrated sensors to monitor levels of particles and gases. This feature enables owners to track indoor air quality through live results displayed on the LCD screen and in the MyDyson app.

