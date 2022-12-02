DigiYatra launched in Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi Airports: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : DIGIYATRA DigiYatra

DigiYatra platform which helps travellers to enter the airport quickly and will help with pre-security checks with only face recognition is now operational in three major airports of the country- Varanasi, Delhi and Bengaluru. Launched by the government of India, the new service has launched yesterday for passengers travelling domestically.

What is DigiYatra?

DigiYatra is a facial recognition platform created to help domestic passengers to check in for their flights online.

This app will enable the passengers to check in without any boarding pass.

The platform will enable the passengers to check in as well as drop their check-in bags too.

The platform has been designed to make air travel seamless and quick for the domestic traveller.

How will the DigiYatra work?

Domestic travellers will be able to check in for their flights through face recognition, without showing any ID or booking details security to the airport staff.

Which all airports support the DigiYatra service?

The government has launched the app in three airports of the nation- Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi.

The DigiYatra app will reach other airports in India in the coming months (in 2023).

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Civil Aviation Minister of India has inaugurated the platform at the Delhi airport. The minister has stated that all the data of the national travellers would be stored safely in an encrypted format on the platform, keeping the information confidential and safe.

What airlines are supporting the DigiYatra platform for check-in?

At the time of writing, the passengers of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India can only utilise this service.

Passengers taking domestic flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports

At present- Air India, IndiGo and Vistara airlines could leverage the DigiYatra platform to check in smoothly

It has been reported that SpiceJet will soon be joining the initiative for quick check-in services initiated by the government

Which other cities are going to receive the services from DigiYatra in the coming times?

It has been reported that the platform will be rolled out in four more facilities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Vijayawada.

How to access the DigiYatra app?

The platform supports both the operating system- Android and iOS store

Users can register their details on the application, once the platform is downloaded. Details like the Aadhaar card detail and an image of the passenger will be used for authentication purposes.

After all the details once filled in and processed, the boarding will be scanned by the platform and the details will be forwarded to the airport within 24 hours- before the scheduled flight.

Users will then be able to check in at the airport gate by using the barcode from the scanned boarding pass and facial recognition.

