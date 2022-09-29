Common air conditioner problems that can be fixed at home without technician

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AC Repair

The seasons have changed, signalling the arrival of cooler, humid, or warmer temperatures and a period of unpredictable weather. With drastic changes in the weather, your air conditioning machines will tend to run longer and work much harder than they usually do. These periods of lower or over usage of the machine can negatively affect the efficiency of your air conditioning system, leading to poor performance and higher energy bills.

In regions that experience defined seasons, there can be months during which the air conditioner is not in use and so it is recommended that you check that it is functioning properly and as expected. While you cannot control if there is sun, rain, or snow, there is one thing that you can do to maintain your indoor comfort during the upcoming season.

Here is the list of common air conditioner problems which could be easily fixed without any help from a technical, says Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

See if your air conditioner filters need cleaning

Perhaps the most common problem that affects the performance of your air conditioner in multiple ways, but it is also one of the simplest to check and take care of by yourself. A dirty filter can lead to various issues such as low airflow coming from the unit, poor cooling when in use, musty smell, overheating unit, higher energy bills etc.

Luckily, all of these can be prevented by checking and maintaining the cleanliness of your unit’s filter.

Make sure the unit is switched off Hold both sides of the front panel and gently open it, allowing the panel to swing upwards Locate the filters and remove them by pulling them towards you, out of the unit Wash the filters using just room temperature water. Using any detergents might cause filter deterioration Leave the filters to dry in a shaded place in the house. Exposure to the sun or excessive heat might cause them to shrink. Also, be sure that the filters are completely dry to avoid any issues with mould or mildew Once dry, gently push the filters back into place, making sure the 'FRONT' mark is facing the front and close the front panel Turn the power back on and your unit is ready to be used again

Have the correct temperature settings been selected?

Though this sounds relatively straightforward, using the incorrect temperature settings can lead to interrupted cooling and heating. This can happen when the air conditioner mode has not been switched from heating to cooling (or vice versa) to match the change in temperature.

If you’ve checked the temperature settings but the temperature still isn’t as required, make sure that the thermostat isn’t being exposed to direct sunlight.

If during the changing of the season, you find that temperatures are fluctuating and the air conditioner is switching on and off due to changing ambient conditions, opt for ventilation to keep the house cooler.

The air conditioner is not turning on

Depending on the type of system, you have at home and its installation, can you check your power supply? If the system does not show signs of activity and will not switch on, before calling for technical service, check the breaker box to see if the system has tripped.

There are various reasons that an air conditioner trips, including operational strain caused by dirty filters. When this happens, one of the first things you want to do is check the breaker box and turn the switch off and then back on again.

It is worth considering whether new electrical products have been installed since the air conditioner was last in use and if this is putting a strain on the power being consumed in your home.

Poor air distribution throughout the space caused by furniture

This is particularly true in the case of homes that have ducted air conditioning systems and make sure that air vents (both return and supply) are open and are not being blocked by any furniture or items.

Covering vents with large pieces of furniture (sofas, cupboards, rugs, drapes) means that the air in your home cannot circulate effectively and the air is being trapped in the spaces between the vent and item and means that energy is being wasted.

It is recommended that there are at least 10-inches between the vent and any large items to avoid any issues, this is also applicable to wall-mounted air conditioners, where tall items of furniture can have the same impact on the air flowing out of the unit.

These four common issues are simple enough to check yourself but do remember that if the solutions suggested above do not work or the problem posed is complex, contact the official technical service team, who will be able to solve your air conditioner issues guaranteed.

