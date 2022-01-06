CES 2022: BlueSemi unleashed EYVA, a consumer healthcare gadget

Follow us on Image Source : PR BLUESEMI

BlueSemi, an Indian health-tech startup has launched EYVA, a consumer health tech gadget at CES 2022, taking place in Las Vegas. Priced at INR 15,490, the EYVA device will be made available in India by March 2022 through BlueSemi’s go-to-market partners. The platform comes with a free mobile app to provide daily insights and enable the user to keep a check on fitness, nutrition and stress management.

EYVA is backed by patented technology leveraging smart IoT, sensor fusion, and accurate AI algorithms. Adding to this groundbreaking development is the fact that with the launch of EYVA, BlueSemi has been listed as the first Indian health tech company to exhibit at CES, claims the company.

The new health tech device can accurately measure 6 key body vitals- Temperature. Heart rate, Blood pressure, Blood glucose, ECG, and SPo2.

EYVA is capable to know the user’s health status in merely 60 seconds, without any pricks and blood tests.Sunil Maddikatla, Founder & CEO of BlueSemi, said, “EYVA is a reward for our relentless hard work and commitment towards making the world a better and healthier place. We are extremely proud to display this exemplary device at the world’s premier consumer electronics show as the first Indian health tech company. For any disruption to be successful, it has to be user-friendly and EYVA manages to tick that box. It is unique, appealing, compact, sleek, easy to carry and seamless in usage. In all veracity, this product has the potential to revolutionise how people perceive health care by ensuring wellness at the touch of one’s fingertips.

The design of the gadget is sleek and futuristic, looking at enhancing the aesthetics of wherever it is placed EYVA is expected to become available to BlueSemi’s go-to-market partners by March 2022.