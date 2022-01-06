Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. CES 2022: ASUS unviels 17-inch folding OLED laptop in Las Vegas

CES 2022: ASUS unviels 17-inch folding OLED laptop in Las Vegas

ASUS launches its first-ever foldable laptop-tablet hybrid called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED at CES 2022 which features a 17-inch folding OLED display that can be folded in half and become a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard.

IANS Reported by: IANS
San Francisco Published on: January 06, 2022 12:05 IST
ASUS
Image Source : WEBSITE: ASUS

ASUS

Highlights

  • ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED packs a 12th-generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor
  • The hinge on the Zenbook 17 Fold is capable of folding and unfolding 30,000 times
  • ASUS also unveiled its new range of new gaming laptops at CES under its Republic of Gamers branding

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has unveiled its first-ever foldable laptop-tablet hybrid called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED at CES 2022.

The device features a massive 17-inch folding OLED display. It can fold in half and become a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard on its lower half. Alternatively, one can also attach an external, physical keyboard to the device.

The ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED packs a 12th-generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor and 16GB of RAM.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a Wi-Fi stabiliser to ensure a solid connection.

The laptop has dual cameras with colour sensors and two webcams to automatically adjust the brightness and colour temp of the screen according to the surrounding environment.

In addition, the hinge on the Zenbook 17 Fold is capable of folding and unfolding 30,000 times.

The company also unveiled its new range of new gaming laptops at CES under its Republic of Gamers branding.

The company revealed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Strix SCAR, and Strix G Series laptops. In addition to this Asus also introduced the ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC with updated Intel and Nvidia RTX graphics.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News