Centre issuing advisories on social media firms for 100% compliance on Deepfake content

With the rising cases of Deepfake photos and videos, the IT Ministry is set to issue advisories to social media intermediaries in the next two days. This will ensure 100 per cent compliance for tackling deepfake content on social media and save people from any misinformation, Rajeev Chandrasekhar the Minister of State for Electronics and IT mentioned.

During the second 'Digital India Dialogues' meeting on misinformation and deepfakes with social media intercessor, the minister reviewed the progress which was made since the meeting which took place on November 24 (2023) when the Centre had given a seven-day deadline to platforms to tweak their policies as per Indian regulations to address the spread of deepfakes.

The minister further said, "Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100 per cent compliance will be issued in the next two days.”

Chandrasekhar further added, “A new amended #ITRules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and safety and trust of #DigitalNagriks is actively under consideration."

Deepfakes could be subject to action under the current IT Rules, mainly Rule 3(1)(b), which mandates the removal of 12 types of misleading content within 24 hours from the complaint received by the users.

Furthermore, the government will take action against 100 per cent violations under the IT Rules in the future.

For this, the minister said, "The intermediaries are further mandated to remove such content within 24 hours upon receiving a report from either a user or government authority. Failure to comply with this requirement invokes Rule 7, which empowers aggrieved individuals to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

Chandrasekhar added that the IT Ministry will support the aggrieved users by filing FIRs which are in related to deepfakes. He said, “For those who find themselves impacted by deepfakes, I strongly encourage you to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at your nearest police station.”

India has been thinking about implementing regulations to tame the spread of deepfakes and other user harm which could be brought by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also, the Delhi High Court sought the Central government's response on Monday, in a PIL related to the absence of regulations for artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies in India.

As the Indian government has been working and taking a tough stand on AI-generated fake content, majorly in context with the deepfakes, Google has further said that the company's collaboration with the Indian government for multi-stakeholder discussion, which took place in the last month has been aligned with its commitment to address the challenge together and ensures a responsible approach to artificial intelligence.

Inputs from IANS

