'Browse with Bing' feature now officially available for OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI has streamlined the browsing experience for users by moving 'Browse with Bing' out of its testing phase. Plus and Enterprise subscribers can now seamlessly use this feature without the need to toggle the beta switch.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 17:50 IST
Image Source : FILE OpenAI Rolls Out Internet Browsing Feature for ChatGPT Users

OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, has officially launched its internet-browsing feature for the generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT. The 'Browse with Bing' feature has transitioned out of Beta and is now available to all Plus and Enterprise subscribers.

Integration of DALL-E 3 for Image Responses

OpenAI has integrated DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, enabling the chatbot to respond to user queries with images. Users can simply express their requests, and ChatGPT will translate them into highly accurate images.

Microsoft recently made DALL-E 3, OpenAI's latest text-to-image model, available to all within Bing Chat and Bing.com/create at no cost. This model brings notable improvements to image quality, particularly in the precision of depicting human hands, faces, and text.

Refinements for Accuracy and Safety

The third iteration of OpenAI's text-to-image AI model, DALL-E 3, boasts enhanced capabilities in interpreting user prompts with greater accuracy and reliability. Moreover, it incorporates new safety measures, including invisible watermarks with time and date stamps to identify AI-generated content. Additionally, a moderation system has been implemented to automatically filter out inappropriate or harmful images.

OpenAI's advancements in combining text and images not only enhance the capabilities of AI-driven interactions but also introduce critical safety features to ensure responsible usage. 

ChatGPT May Outperform Doctors: Study 

Furthermore, A recent study suggests that OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot may outperform doctors in adhering to established treatment guidelines for clinical depression, offering the added benefits of gender and socioeconomic bias avoidance typically present in doctor-patient interactions.

Published in the open-access journal Family Medicine and Community Health, the study reveals that ChatGPT can provide rapid, objective, data-driven insights that complement traditional diagnostic methods, all while maintaining confidentiality and anonymity.

Inputs from IANS 

