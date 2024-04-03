Boycott MakeMyTrip and Goibibo: What's the matter?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Boycott MakeMyTrip and Goibibo

Recently, on the social media platform X, (formerly known as Twitter) witnessed an uproar surrounding MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. The users are calling for boycotting both travel platforms with a trending hashtag #boycottmakemytrip quickly gained traction. The hashtag has been accompanied by demands to uninstall the apps from smartphones and a flood of memes which has been targeting these companies. But what exactly is the concerning issue all about? Here we will be updating you all about the rising issue.

Delhi High Court rejected the PIL: Details

The concerning issue is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which was filed in the Delhi High Court. PIL was raised by the travel companies that have been seeking protection for the passengers' data. Furthermore, the High Court has reportedly dismissed the PIL, which has been citing the absence of government representation. The applicant was further directed to address their issues via the Government of India's Grievance Forum.

Concerns over the misuse of personal data

The rejection of the PIL has been intensified by the spotlight as the leading travel companies like Goibibo and MakeMyTrip, as the users have been expressing concerns over potential misuse of their data.

Memes have further targeted other travel companies, including EaseMyTrip, which further appeared on social media platforms like X.

The PIL, which was filed by the BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, has raised apprehensions about the misuse of Aadhaar and passport information by travel companies. It further highlighted that not only the foreign travel companies collect data from the common citizens, but they also have access to sensitive information which belongs to prominent individuals like civil servants, ministers and their families, along with the judiciary members.

Allegations against Chinese investors

Furthermore, the PIL has claimed that several companies that have been operating in India are allegedly controlled by Chinese investors, and raised concerns about data security and sovereignty. Also, there has been no official response to the allegations of data theft that have been raised by travel companies in the Delhi High Court.

Social media backlash and calls for action

In response to these developments, many social media users have taken over the platforms against these travel portals/companies, that are expressing their intent to delete the apps. The widespread backlash has underscored the growing concerns about data privacy and accountability in the digital age.

As the debate continues on social media platforms, to unfold the issue, the fate of these travel companies and the broader implications for data protection has remained the subject of intense scrutiny and public discourse.

