Samsung unleashes BESPOKE AI home appliance lineup: All you need to know

Samsung, a South Korean multinational major appliance and consumer electronics corporation unveiled its latest lineup of home appliance innovations on Wednesday. With the global launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered products in a bid to offer synchronising consumer experiences across the world.

At a press conference which took place in Seoul (the capital of South Korea), the tech giant stated that its latest ‘BESPOKE AI’ home appliance lineup, which will further include washer-dryer combos, vacuum cleaners and refrigerators, which will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and seamless connectivity.

It said that the corresponding events will also take place in Paris and New York later on the same day, respectively, which will be showcasing the new kitchen and living appliances for each distinct market, Yonhap news agency report stated.

At the event, Han Jong-hee, CEO and Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics said, "We hold these media events in Paris and New York later today. All our products are released simultaneously across the world. It will have a bigger impact on the global market."

Samsung said that these new appliances will be equipped with interactive big screens, which offer accessibility in 40 languages and will be serving as centralised control hubs for other SmartThings-connected devices.

Furthermore, its market-tailored approach ensures that each region receives products tailored to its unique needs.

In the upcoming Paris event, the new energy-efficient, extra-wide fridge-freezer and washer lineup will be introduced as Europe requires an extra focus on sustainability and energy saving.

The US market will witness the introduction of the Bespoke Slide-in Range with AI Home, a multi-functional induction range designed to meet American consumers' diverse needs.

Inputs from IANS