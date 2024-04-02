Realme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 12X 5G

Realme, a consumer tech brand has introduced its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The new 12x 5G smartphone has been priced under Rs 11,000 with the latest features to cater for the market demand. With a design which looks similar to the existing series, the new smartphone is set to compete fiercely against the existing budget-friendly 5G brands like Lava, Poco, Infinix and Tecno.

Realme 12x 5G: Price

The cheapest 5G smartphone will be available in three storage variants:

4GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 11,999

6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 13,499

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 14,999

Those who are willing to buy the device could avail instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the new Realme device.

Colour variant

Realme 12x 5G will be available in two colour variants:

Twilight Purple

Woodland Green

Sale details

The early bird sale for the new 12x 5G smartphone will start today itself (April 2) from 6 pm to 8 pm via Flipkart and Realme's e-store.

Realme 12x 5G: Specifications

Realme 12x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display and a 120Hz high refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, the handset features 8GB + 8GB dynamic RAM, along with 128GB internal storage and it runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on the Android 14 operating system.

On the camera front, the device supports a dual camera setup- a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel shooter. backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the new 12x 5G supports a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

