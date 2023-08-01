Boult launches Z60 earbuds available at Rs 999 for a limited period of time

Follow us on Image Source : BOULT Boult Z60

Boult, a consumer electronics brand has unveiled its latest innovation- the Z60 earbuds, which are available at a limited period introductory price of Rs 999, which will soon be revised to Rs 1,499. The new earbuds are available in four colour options- Flamingo Pink, Raven Black, Powder Blue and Spring Green.

The new earbuds claim to deliver great sound quality and are accompanied by several attractive features and designs, for an immersive audio experience. It comes with a quick 10-minute charge, users can enjoy 150 minutes of playback. The earbuds come with the strength to deliver around 60 hours of playtime on a single full charge, ensuring users can enjoy their favourite music throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

Designed for music, the Z60 come with Zen Mode and Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation features. The lowest latency feature enables an uninterrupted gaming experience with seamless audio flow. Also, the earbuds are equipped with 13mm Bass Drivers, enhancing the audio output and delivering deep, rich bass that resonates with the listener.

The Z60 earbuds have an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them durable and protected against sweat and splashes, ideal for workouts or outdoor activities. The earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ensuring a seamless and quick connection to devices.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of Boult, emphasized the brand's commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in sound technology. Boult is also expanding its reach into international markets like the UK and USA with its "Made in India" products.

Overall, the Boult Z60 Earbuds promise to elevate the audio experience for users with their impressive features, sleek design, and affordability, making them a compelling choice for music lovers and gamers alike.

