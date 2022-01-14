Best smartphones to get under 10,000 from Amazon Sale

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon Sale- best smartphones under INR 10,000

Highlights Amazon sale to start from January 17

Heavy discounts on consumer goods to avail from

Exclusive offers for various card users during the sale period

We are witnessing a heavy spree of expensive smartphones entering the Indian market. Several brands are focusing on technology that is premium and high-end along with expensive price tags. Unfortunately, what we have to focus on understanding is, that our population is still dominated by the majority of people who prefer not to invest in a handset and seek a budgetary device to fulfil their needs.

Amazon India is going to run its sale from Monday and will offer a number of discounts on various segments and brands, which may help people to get the quality handset at an affordable price.

To help people find the perfect budgetary handset, we did a research and below are 5 smartphones under INR 10,000 range

Vivo V91i

Image Source : AMAZON Vivo Y91i

Vivo Y91i dual SIM smartphone runs on an Octa-Core processor and has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage capacity which can be expanded up to 256 GB through a memory card. Running on the Android 8.1 operating system, the V91i smartphone comes with 13.0-megapixel primary camera with rear flash and full HD recording and in the front, the device features a 5.0-megapixel camera. The device has a 6.22-inches HD+ Halo FullView IPS display with 1520 x 720 pixels and bags a 4,030 mAh battery.

Price: INR 8,359 (Amazon.in)

Redmi 9A

Image Source : AMAZON Redmi 9A

Powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor, Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. For photography, Redmi 9A comes with a 13.0-megapixel rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode and a 5.0-megapixel front shooter. With a Hybrid Sim Slot

Running on 2GB RAM, Redmi 9A comes with a 32GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB storage with Dual SIM (nano+nano) support and a dedicated SD card slot. The handset further comes with a year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries, power adapter, USB cable, sim eject tool, warranty card and user guide.

Price: INR 7,499 (Amazon.in)

realme narzo 50i

Image Source : AMAZON realme

Running on Android 11, realme nazro 50i features 6.5 inches HD+ display with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can further be expanded to a further 64GB. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and is powered by Octa-Core processor. For photo enthusiasts, the handset features an 8.0-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5.0-megapixel front shooter.

User will get in the box accessories- Handset, Adapter, USB Cable, SIM Card Tool, Screen Protect Film, Important Info Booklet with Warranty Card, Quick Guide.

Price: 8999 (Amazon.in)

Tecno Spark 8T

Image Source : AMAZON Spark 8T

Techno Spark 8T comes in a 6.6-inches LCD display and runs on HiOS 7.6 which is based on the Android 11 operating system. The Spark 8T features a 50- megapixel high-resolution camera with AI Lense and in the front, in front the handset has an 8MP shooter with Dual Front Flash. Powered by MediaTek Octa-core Helio G35 Gaming Processor, the smartphone is capable to give decent playtime with its 5000mAh battery support ultra power-saving mode.

Priced: INR 9,999 (Amazon.in)

Motorola E7 Power

Image Source : AMAZON Motorola

Motorola E7 Power comes with a 6.51 inches HD+ display and runs on Android OS. The smartphone supports 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can further be expanded up to 1TB. For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera- 13.0megapixel and 2.0-megapixel. In the front, it has a 5.0-megapixel front shooter camera. Powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor, the smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Price: INR 9,689 (Amazon.in