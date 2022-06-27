5 best 43-inch Smart TVs under Rs 25,000 budget

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smart TV

Smart TVs are the most common consumer durable which is used in today’s time. The Indian Electronic Market is over-saturated with several brands, working hard to build an identity in the consumer durable good. Many Indians have started with the Smart TV business, post understanding the demand, and are indeed doing relatively decent, as compared with the other existing international brands in India.

So in case you are looking forward to buy a new smart television for your home, and are restricted with your budget, then you have several brands- national and international which are offering Smart TVs under the budget of Rs. 25,000.

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches)

Price- Rs 22,999

Redmi TV comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display (1920x1080) resolution with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. The TV comes with 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray players, and a gaming console. The TV has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 3.5mm to connect your headphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect Bluetooth speakers, earphones, and TWS earphones. It has Powerful Stereo Speakers of 20 Watts with Dolby Audio. It provides a Dolby Atmos pass-through ARC port with Smart TV Features like Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 75+ Free Live Channels, Universal search, Language Universe (16+ Languages). It Supports 5000+ apps from Play Store and Auto Low Latency Mode. It has a Quad-core processor and inbuilt Dual-band Wi-Fi, with 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage, Display: A+ Grade LED panel, Vivid Picture Engine, Detailed Picture Controls, Ultra-bright screen, Dynamic contrast, Dynamic backlight, and it is the USP of this television.

Westinghouse TV (43 inches)

Price- Rs 20,999

Westinghouse offers the 43 inches UHD/4K model which has been manufactured by Indian manufacturer SPPL. The smart TV from the company supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These TV models come with HDR10, and supports Chromecast, and for deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies. Powered by the Android operating system, users will have the access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv with a single touch of the remote. Going by the features and specifications, customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on 43-inch and 50-inch TVs having 500 nits of brightness, bezel-less design, 4K resolution, Google Assistant, IPS panel, dual-band wi-fi, 6000+ apps & games available, sleek design with alloy stands.

Scape TV (43 inches)

Price- Rs 24,000

As Scape TV’s state of art displays, Regular IPS Smart TV offers a frameless screen with 4K Ready Resolution and the list includes the hero model the UHD 43-inch (1920 x 1080 Pixels) 4K Smart LED TV, which is available at Rs 24500 and has 2 speakers of 22W, Android version of 9.0. This range ensures 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM with an IPS panel with the main board of 75 watts. They have inbuilt wifi of 2.4GHz, 2 USB, 3 HDMI, and 1 EARPHONE OUTPUT. Scape TV provides many Supported apps like Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Lattu Kids, Eros Now, YouTube, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar…etc

Acer 108 cm (43 inches)

Price- Rs 23,990

Acer TVs are being manufactured in India by Indkal Technologies. It provides a high resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz with 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Connectivity: Wifi 2.4 GHz, 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect a personal computer, laptop, set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console. There are 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices, Output Sound: 24 Watts with High Fidelity Speakers and Dolby Audio, and Sound calibration by Pure Sound 2.0, It is a Smart TV with many features like Google-certified Android Tv. This model comes with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, Voice-controlled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc. It has 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, 64bit Quad-Core Processor, Display: 1.07 billion colours, Wide Colour Gamut, Intelligent Frame Stabilisation Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, and UHD Upscaling. It comes to Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Digital Noise Reduction, 178 degrees Wide viewing angle, and it enhances the viewing ability of the viewers.

Kodak TV 108 cm (43 inches)

Price- Rs 21,999

The Kodak TV sports a durable design and a bright A+ grade DLED panel along with HDR10 certification, HLG, and MEMC for truly immersive cinematic visuals. Its sound is powered by 30W powerful speakers, which come with Digital Dolby Plus Audio and DTS TruSurround for improved and immersive sound quality. A powerful quad-core CPU and a Mali quad-core GPU are taking care of all the processing and graphics horsepower needs. In terms of connectivity, you get USB 2.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, for wireless casting, Kodak has added Chromecast and Airplay support. Kodak 4K Smart TV runs on Android TV OS that lets you install a wide variety of apps from the Play Store including OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Sony Liv, and many others. Kodak 4K Smart TV is one of the best value-for-money Smart TVs on the market and if you're in the market for a great 4K Smart TV experience it is worth checking out.