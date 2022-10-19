Asus Zenbook 17 Fold pre-booking starts, here are the discounts and other offers

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Asus Zenbook 17 Fold

Asus has finally launched the Zenbook 17-fold laptop in India at a retail price (SRP) of Rs. 3,29,990. The company has set a discounted price of Rs 2,84,290 for those who are willing to pre-book the latest foldable device from the company. The new Fold laptop will go on sale from November 10 onwards and will be available for purchase from the official website of Asus India and other eCommerce, and retail stores of the country.

Zenbook 17 Fold comes with a 17.3-inches foldable OLED display, which will feature a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, will have 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and for storage, the laptop will come with 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a glossy MgAl alloy body, which will be rendering a glass-back glossy look. The laptop comes with a leather kickstand which will be attached to the device, and the laptop will be available in Tech Black colour.

With a weight of 1.5kg, the new Zenbook 17 Fold laptop will offer a dynamic display of 17.3 foldable OLED panels which could be folded down from the middle into a compact form factor and will measure 12.5 inches past the fold.

The company has claimed that the display of the new laptop will come with a response time of 0.2 ms, along with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Zenbook 17 Fold also packs Dolby vision for a richer and more realistic viewing experience, 1.07billion colours validated by Pantone, a blue light filter, and an 87% of screen to bezel ratio.

This new Zenbook 17 Fold is considered to be a one-of-its-kind foldable laptop which features Iris Xe Graphics and is loaded with Windows 11 Pro.

The new laptop will feature WiFi 6E with dual-band and the latest Bluetooth 5v which will make this laptop a great option for those who prefer serious gaming on their devices, with cloud gaming and consoles.

The device features a 75 WHrs battery and support of 65W ac fast charger. Battery duration and running time will vary as per the usage, but in the average usage, the battery could for around up to 10 hours. Similarly, the BT keyboard can last for 15 hours on ideal usage.

Further for connectivity, the laptop will feature a USB type-C cable and Bluetooth soft key keyboard, and it is packed with a leather folder case which is bundled with the box.

The laptop comes equipped with quad speakers which could be tuned by Harmon/Kardon. Furthermore, the laptop will come with 2x microphones which will work with a dual noise-cancellation feature. For video conferencing, the new laptop will feature a 5-megapixel front camera with IR support as well.

The new Zenbook 17 Fold laptop will offer ideal multi-tasking with a number of easy-to-use modes like desktop, laptop, readers, tab, and extended.

For external connection, Zenbook 17 Fold will come with 2x ‘thunderbolts 4’ ports which enable rapid data transfer and docks to multiple 4K displays. It further supports USB type-C Charging and a 3.5mm jack for connecting wired headphones accordingly.

Latest Technology News