ASUS Chromebook CX1 series now available in India: Price, specs, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS Chromebook CX1 series

Taiwanese consumer electronics giant ASUS has introduced an affordable Chromebook CX1 series in India, featuring 14 and 15-inch lightweight and eco-friendly models. The ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 are priced starting at Rs 21,990, but for a limited time, they can be purchased on Flipkart for as low as Rs 18,990.

According to the company, these devices come equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, providing impressive performance. They boast a lay-flat display, support Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet connectivity, and offer a battery life of up to 11 hours. Additionally, they feature a high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery pack and support 45W Fast USB-C charging.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 8 series arriving in October: Here's what we know so far

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series comes with options for both 14-inch and 15-inch screens, available in Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants. They are powered by a power-efficient processor and can be configured with up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Dinesh Sharma, VP of Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group at ASUS India, stated, “With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security.”

ALSO READ | YouTube Music's revamped 'Now Playing' section: Here's what's changed

These laptops feature a full-HD display with wide-view technology and touchscreen capabilities, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience. They also come with crisp stereo audio and a 720p HD camera for video conferencing and content creation, the company claimed.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series provides the full suite of Google Workspace, access to Google Play Store for Android apps, Google Assistant integration, and a generous 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

Latest Technology News