YouTube Music's revamped 'Now Playing' section: Here's what's changed

YouTube Music has recently unveiled an enhanced "Now Playing" screen that includes a revamped comments section, offering users the ability to both read and write comments directly from the app. This exciting redesign is currently being rolled out globally for both iOS and Android devices, as reported by 9to5Google.

The new comments feature prominently displays comments from the official music video on YouTube, creating a more interactive and social experience within the app. Users can also contribute their own comments, fostering engagement among the YouTube Music community.

To access the comments section, users can simply tap on the dedicated comments button, conveniently located beneath the cover art. When activated, this button reveals a panel that slides up on the screen, providing instant access to the comment section.

Adjacent to the comments, users will find a set of icons for actions such as liking/disliking the content, saving, sharing, downloading, and even creating a radio station. Previously, these options were hidden and only accessible when tapping on the album cover.

YouTube Music has been actively enhancing its features to cater to music enthusiasts. In a recent update, the platform introduced a live lyrics feature, available globally on Android and iOS. This upgrade improves the Lyrics tab in the Now Playing interface, featuring a new design with larger text and improved spacing to enhance readability. The page also dynamically updates as the song progresses.

Notably, YouTube, the parent company of YouTube Music, is experimenting with a new feature on Android. This feature allows users to search for songs on the platform by humming. Participants in this experiment can switch from YouTube's voice search to the new song search function, where they can hum or record a snippet of the song they are looking for, with the system identifying the song based on this audio input.

