Motorola launches Moto G84 in India: Check out specs, price, and more

Motorola has expanded its budget-friendly Moto G-series with the latest addition, the Moto G84 5G. According to the company, priced below Rs 20,000, this smartphone is strategically tailored to cater to the needs of young customers, especially college students. The focus is on delivering essential features like a decent camera system, fast charging, and a stylish design. One noteworthy aspect is that the Moto G84 5G is the inaugural smartphone in the Moto G-series to feature a Pantone color edition.

Pricing and Offers

In terms of pricing, the Moto G84 5G is available in a single storage variant (256GB + 12GB RAM) at Rs 19,999. Customers can further reduce the price to Rs 18,999 through bank or exchange offers. Additionally, Motorola has collaborated with Jio to offer benefits worth up to Rs 5,000, applicable to the prepaid plan of Rs 399.

Key Features

The company mentioned that the standout features of the Moto G84 5G include a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled camera, 256GB storage, and support for 30W charging. Interestingly, a 33W charger is included in the box for added convenience.

Variants with Unique Finishes

The phone comes in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue variants, both featuring a distinctive leather finish. The Midnight Blue option features a glass-like PMMA material.

Display and Hardware

The Moto G84 5G boasts a 10-bit 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. Notably, the display offers DCI-P3 100% colors, similar to AMOLED panels featured in many smartphones within this range. Under the hood, it houses a Snapdragon 695 SoC and is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery.

Camera Setup and Software

The device features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel OIS camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Unlike some competitors, there are no additional macro or depth cameras on the rear. Instead, the secondary camera can capture impressive macro shots. For selfie enthusiasts, there's a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Moto G84 ships with Android 13, with a commitment to receive Android 14 in the future. However, it's worth noting that Motorola's software updates have been somewhat slower compared to rivals. The phone also includes several proprietary apps and features, including Moto Connect. Notably, it boasts Dolby Atmos speakers and support for Moto Spatial audio.

Upcoming Release

In addition to the Moto G84 5G, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G54 5G in India. This device is aimed at budget-conscious customers, presenting an array of choices in the affordable smartphone segment. It's set to compete with rivals like the Redmi 12 5G and Realme 11X 5G, offering more options to consumers with budget constraints.

