Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match for free? All details inside

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch for free - All you need to know

The highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd. But that's not all; there are several other exciting matches lined up for cricket fans to enjoy, all from the comfort of their own homes. The Asia Cup 2023 Group A match between India and Pakistan will begin at 3:00 PM (IST), following the toss at 2:30 PM.

Live Broadcast and TV

For those who prefer the traditional TV experience, Asia Cup 2023 will be broadcast on various Star Sports Network channels.

In addition, Doordarshan will broadcast India-specific matches and the Asia Cup 2023 finale for free on DD Sports, but there's a catch—you'll need access to DD Free Dish DTH service to catch these matches.

Streaming free on Mobile with Disney Plus Hotstar

Now, if you're looking for flexibility and convenience, Disney Plus Hotstar has you covered. Asia Cup 2023 will be live-streamed for free on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app, delivering high-definition quality right to your fingertips. No subscription is required.

ALSO READ | Google's SynthID tool: Know how it identifies AI-generated images

Here's how to catch the action on your Android mobile phones and iPhones for free:

Download Disney Plus Hotstar from the Play Store or App Store if you haven't already.

Open Disney+ Hotstar.

If a match is live, simply select the banner at the top to watch it.

Alternatively, matches can be accessed via the Sports tab located at the bottom of the app.

Streaming on Laptop, PC, and Smart TV with Disney Plus Hotstar Plans

Now, here's an important note: Unlike mobile phones, watching Asia Cup 2023 matches on the Disney Plus Hotstar website won't be free. To enjoy the matches on a laptop, PC, or smart TV, you'll need to subscribe to a Disney+ Hotstar plan.

ALSO READ | Instagram reels may soon allow 10-minute videos: All you need to know

The good news is that by opting for the three-month plan of either Disney+ Hotstar Super or Premium, you gain access to all Asia Cup matches, right up until September 17th. Plus, these plans will also cover the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

So, whether you're on the move with your mobile device or relaxing at home in front of your TV or computer, there are plenty of options to catch Asia Cup 2023.

Latest Technology News