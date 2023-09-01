Instagram reels may soon allow 10-minute videos: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram Reels possibly extending video length to 10 minutes

There's buzz in the digital world that Instagram Reels, a feature for sharing short videos, might soon allow users to upload videos longer than a minute. This potential development, yet to be officially confirmed by Instagram's parent company Meta, could let users upload videos up to 10 minutes in length, marking a significant shift in the platform's offerings.

Screenshots captured by developer Alessandro Paluzzi reveal the supposed expansion. In the screenshots, two side-by-side options are visible: one for recording a 3-minute video and another for uploading a 10-minute video. Paluzzi commented, "#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long."

If this change becomes reality, it would redefine Instagram Reels' role. Currently considered a rival to YouTube Shorts, this shift would make Reels more similar to YouTube itself. This alteration also positions Reels to compete more directly with TikTok, which already permits users to upload 10-minute videos and even longer videos for those subscribed to their premium service.

This possible move to longer video formats is intriguing, given the current trend towards short, snappy video content. The platform seems to believe that extending Reels' video length could attract creators who want to connect with their audience in more depth. However, accommodating longer videos might require substantial upgrades to Instagram's infrastructure.

The platform is also focusing on making its features interactive. Although Meta's products are integrated, Instagram appears to be positioning itself as a versatile app with a wide range of capabilities that cater to various user preferences.

