iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India. Check price, features, availability and more

Global smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched its latest phone Z7 Pro 5G in India starting with a price tag of Rs 23,999. The phone comes in two elegant colour options -- Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.
The new smartphone goes on sale on September 5 in two storage options -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
"Embodied with the unrivalled power of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 4nm 5G Processor, impeccable style with slimmest 3D Curved Super-vision Display, and unmatched camera capabilities with 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, etc., the iQOO Z7 Pro establishes groundbreaking performance, pushing the boundaries of smartphone capabilities in the segment," said Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer - iQOO India.
Some key highlights of the phone are -- MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G mobile platform, 3D curved Super-vision 120 HZ display, 64 MP AURA light OIS Main Camera, Vapor chamber liquid cooling system, 66W flash charge, segment's slimmest design, Funtouch OS 13-based on Android 13, Dual SIM 5G - Wi-Fi 6, 8 GB RAM (expandable upto 8 GB), hybrid image stabilisation.
The new smartphone comes with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of Security updates for top-notch performance.
Price
iQOO new Z7 Pro 5G has been launched at a price tag of Rs 23,999 but will also be available at the company's e-store and e-commerce site Amazon at Rs 21,999 for a limited period.
Key Specifications
Appearance
- Dimensions: 16.410cm (164.10 mm) × 7.480cm (74.80 mm) × 0.736cm (7.36 mm)
- Weight: 175g
- Charging Power: 66W (11V/6A)
Processor
- MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform
- RAM - 8GB
- ROM - 128GB|256GB
Battery
- 4600mAh Typ
- Fast Charging
- 66W (11V/6A)
Color
- Graphite Matte | Blue Lagoon
Operating System
- Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13
Size
- 17.22cm (6.78-inch)
Resolution
- 2400 × 1080
- AMOLED
- Touch Screen
- Capacitive multi-touch
Camera
- Rear: 64 MP (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 16MP
Aperture
- Rear: 64 MP f/1.79 + 2 MP f/2.4 | Front: f/2.45
- Flash Supported
- Scene Modes: Rear: Sports, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 64MP, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro,live photo, Document, Dual-View Video | Front: Portrait, Photo,Night, Video, Dual-View Video
Connectivity
- Wi-Fi
- Wifi 6
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3
- USB Type-C
- GPS Supported
- OTG Supported
- Card Slot - 1 nano SIM + 1 nano SIM
- SIM Slot Type - Dual Nano
- Standby Mode
- Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)
- 2G GSM - 850/900/1800/1900MHz
- 3G WCDMA - B1/B4/B5/B8
- 4G FDD-LTE - B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A
- 4G TDD-LTE - B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
- 5G - SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 | NSA: n41/n77/n78
- 5G NSA - n41/n77/n78
- 5G SA - n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- E-compass
- Fingerprint
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Gyroscope sensor
- Supported
