iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India. Check price, features, availability and more

Global smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched its latest phone Z7 Pro 5G in India starting with a price tag of Rs 23,999. The phone comes in two elegant colour options -- Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

The new smartphone goes on sale on September 5 in two storage options -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

"Embodied with the unrivalled power of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 4nm 5G Processor, impeccable style with slimmest 3D Curved Super-vision Display, and unmatched camera capabilities with 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, etc., the iQOO Z7 Pro establishes groundbreaking performance, pushing the boundaries of smartphone capabilities in the segment," said Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer - iQOO India.

Some key highlights of the phone are -- MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G mobile platform, 3D curved Super-vision 120 HZ display, 64 MP AURA light OIS Main Camera, Vapor chamber liquid cooling system, 66W flash charge, segment's slimmest design, Funtouch OS 13-based on Android 13, Dual SIM 5G - Wi-Fi 6, 8 GB RAM (expandable upto 8 GB), hybrid image stabilisation.

The new smartphone comes with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of Security updates for top-notch performance.

Price

iQOO new Z7 Pro 5G has been launched at a price tag of Rs 23,999 but will also be available at the company's e-store and e-commerce site Amazon at Rs 21,999 for a limited period.

Key Specifications

Appearance

Dimensions : 16.410cm (164.10 mm) × 7.480cm (74.80 mm) × 0.736cm (7.36 mm)

16.410cm (164.10 mm) × 7.480cm (74.80 mm) × 0.736cm (7.36 mm) Weight: 175g

Charging Power: 66W (11V/6A)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform

RAM - 8GB

ROM - 128GB|256GB

Battery

4600mAh Typ

Fast Charging

66W (11V/6A)

Color

Graphite Matte | Blue Lagoon

Operating System

Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

Size

17.22cm (6.78-inch)

Resolution

2400 × 1080

AMOLED

Touch Screen

Capacitive multi-touch

Camera

Rear: 64 MP (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh) | Front: 16MP

Aperture

Rear: 64 MP f/1.79 + 2 MP f/2.4 | Front: f/2.45

Flash Supported

Scene Modes: Rear: Sports, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 64MP, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro,live photo, Document, Dual-View Video | Front: Portrait, Photo,Night, Video, Dual-View Video

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Wifi 6

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C

GPS Supported

OTG Supported

Card Slot - 1 nano SIM + 1 nano SIM

SIM Slot Type - Dual Nano

Standby Mode

Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS)

2G GSM - 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G WCDMA - B1/B4/B5/B8

4G FDD-LTE - B1/B3/B4/B5/B8/B28A

4G TDD-LTE - B34/B38/B39/B40/B41

5G - SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 | NSA: n41/n77/n78

5G NSA - n41/n77/n78

5G SA - n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Proximity Sensor

E-compass

Fingerprint

In-display fingerprint sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Supported

