Apple Event 2023: New AirPods featuring USB-C charging debuting Soon

Apple has officially announced its upcoming 'Wonderlust' event, set to take place on September 12 at 10:30 PM (IST). During this event, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California, the tech giant is expected to unveil a range of exciting new products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, Apple Watches Series 9, and the Watch Ultra 2.

The event will kick off with a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook and can be viewed via live stream on Apple's official website or YouTube page.

In a pre-event report, it has been revealed that Apple intends to introduce updated AirPods featuring a USB-C charging case on the same day. It's noteworthy that all four models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series are expected to feature USB-C ports, a departure from the previous Lightning port design.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported, "To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port." Although specific details about the updated AirPods are limited, it's unclear whether this applies to standard AirPods or the AirPods Pro variant.

Both AirPods models are expected to receive USB-C charging cases to align with the iPhone 15 series. There is speculation that AirPods Pro might also receive a USB-C case later in the year.

This year's iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. All models are likely to incorporate the Dynamic Island feature, while the Pro versions are anticipated to introduce a new triple camera system. The Pro Max variant might include a periscope lens as well.

