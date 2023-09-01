Free Fire India's relaunch: Here's what all changed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Garena brings back Free Fire game in India

In exciting news for gaming enthusiasts, Garena Free Fire is making a comeback in India after being banned for security concerns in February 2022. The game is returning with a new identity - Free Fire India - and some fresh rules to ensure a secure and enjoyable gaming experience.

The revival of Free Fire comes after the recent unbanning of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which brought joy to Indian gamers. Rumors about Free Fire's potential return had been circulating, and now, the wait is finally over.

Garena, the developer behind Free Fire, has expressed its commitment to making the game safer and more enjoyable for players. The game will incorporate unique content and features designed to promote safe, healthy, and fun gameplay.

ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match for free? All details inside

One notable change is the adoption of local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India, provided by Yotta, a company within the Hiranandani Group. This move ensures that the personal data of Indian players will be securely managed on local servers, aligning with data privacy and security concerns.

Garena has introduced several player-friendly features, including a verification system to enable parental supervision, gameplay limitations, and 'take a break' reminders. These additions aim to make gaming a responsible and balanced activity.

In an exciting development, Garena has announced cricket legend MS Dhoni as the game's brand ambassador. Dhoni will also make his presence felt within the game as a playable character named 'Thala,' marking him as the first Indian sportsperson to be featured in this role.

ALSO READ | Apple Event 2023: New AirPods featuring USB-C charging debuting Soon

But MS Dhoni isn't the only sports star joining the Free Fire India lineup. Other notable figures like football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari will also feature in the game.

Free Fire India is set to be available for download starting from September 5, and gamers can look forward to an enhanced and secure gaming experience, along with the thrill of playing alongside their favorite sports icons.

Latest Technology News