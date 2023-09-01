Apple Music offers 6 months free for fresh subscribers: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Music gives 6 months free to newbies

Apple is introducing a new offer for new subscribers, providing them with a generous six-month free trial of Apple Music. To take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is purchase a new iPhone or one of the eligible audio devices, such as AirPods, HomePod, or Beats.

With this special offer, subscribers will gain access to an extensive library of over 100 million songs on Apple Music. What's more, you can enjoy your music without interruptions, as it's ad-free, and listen both online and offline across your various devices. Plus, you'll experience the magic of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, enhancing your music-listening experience.

To get started, make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest iOS or iPadOS version. Then, pair your eligible audio device with your iPhone or iPad. Open the Apple Music app on your device and sign in with your Apple ID. If you don't see the offer immediately, head to the Listen Now tab, where you'll find the option to 'Get 6 months free.'

It's essential to note that the offer is available for a range of eligible devices, including AirPods, HomePod, Beats, and more. Additionally, to qualify for this offer, you'll need a new iPhone that can run the latest iOS, and it should be purchased either from Apple or an Apple-authorised reseller.

In recent times, Apple Music has enhanced its offerings by introducing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. This technology immerses you in a 3D audio experience like never before.

Moreover, Apple Music is continuously innovating, with new features aimed at celebrating live music. This includes venue guides in Apple Maps and access to set lists from major artists' tours.

