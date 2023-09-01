ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission Live Stream: When and where to watch? All details

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO OFFICIAL Aditya-L1: India's first mission to Sun

Following the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for its next grand venture: the Aditya L1 solar mission. Scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 AM from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, this mission marks a significant step in India's space exploration.

Aditya L1, as described by ISRO, is India's pioneering space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. Its purpose is to offer remote observations of the solar corona and in situ measurements of the solar wind at the L1 point, positioned approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

One key advantage of Aditya L1's location is its ability to continuously observe the Sun, free from eclipses. This uninterrupted view is crucial for closely monitoring solar activities and their real-time impact on space weather.

Launch Details

The Aditya L1 spacecraft is slated to launch at 11:50 AM IST on September 2 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Many people are eager to witness this event and wonder how they can watch it from the comfort of their homes. ISRO has made it accessible for everyone.

How to Watch

ISRO plans to livestream the launch on various social networking sites starting at 11:20 AM. This means that anyone interested can tune in to the live broadcast on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Whether you're using a phone, TV, or laptop, you'll have the opportunity to watch this historic launch.

Live Telecast Links:

ISRO website- https://www.isro.gov.in/Aditya_L1_Mission_LiveStreaming.html

Facebook link- https://facebook.com/ISRO

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IcgGYZTXQw

Additionally, the launch of Aditya L-1 will be broadcast live on DD National, providing another option for those wanting to follow the event.

Mission Objectives

Aditya L1 is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe various aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer, the corona, using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

This mission's unique vantage point at L1 allows four payloads to directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three payloads conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at this Lagrange point. These scientific instruments are poised to offer critical insights into coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, space weather dynamics, and the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium.

