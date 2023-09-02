Google Pixel 8 series arriving in October: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google announces launch date for Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google has recently confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. This announcement follows closely on the heels of Apple's recent invitation for the iPhone 15 series launch. The 'Made by Google' event is scheduled for October 4th, just a few weeks after the new iPhone models become available. There's also a buzz that Google might unveil the second-generation Google Pixel Watch 2 alongside the new phones.

How and when to watch the Made by Google event

The annual Made by Google Event will take place in person in New York City, similar to last year. For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on YouTube, starting at 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST.

Viewers can expect the introduction of two new Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: What to expect

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro have been generating excitement for a while. Recently, the Google Pixel 8 Pro made an appearance on the Google website, revealing its Porcelain color back.

The designs of these phones are expected to remain consistent with their predecessors, with some minor differences. For instance, the Pro model may feature a flat display, unlike the curved one on the regular model. It's also rumored that the Pro model's camera visor will have a single cutout for all lenses and include a temperature sensor.

Both phones are anticipated to be powered by Google's third-generation in-house chipset, the Tensor G3, and will come with Android 14 pre-installed.

The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to bring camera improvements. A new 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor is likely to be featured, capturing 35% more light than the GN1 sensors in previous models. The Google Pixel 8 Pro may include a new 64MP ultra-wide sensor, while the Google Pixel 8 will stick with the 12.2MP version. Both phones are set to introduce new software features, such as bokeh intensity control and an adaptive torch to prevent overexposure.

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro may offer a 6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Battery capacities for both phones are expected to see slight increases, with the Pixel 8 having a 4,485mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro featuring a 4,950mAh battery. Both models are expected to support enhanced wired charging, with the Pixel 8 supporting 24W and the Pixel 8 Pro supporting 27W charging speeds. Wireless charging at 20W is also anticipated, with Qi 2 charging speed limited to 12W.

Google Pixel Watch 2: What's in store

The second-generation Google Pixel Watch is expected to retain its circular dial design with large black bezels, sporting a 1.2-inch circular OLED screen. It should be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Series chip and feature a slightly larger 306mAh battery.

Running on Android 13-powered Wear OS 4, it's set to introduce dynamic theming and seamless updates, along with ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities.

Pricing

Pricing for the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2 hasn't been revealed yet. Keep an eye on the official Google website or trusted tech news sources for updates on pricing.

