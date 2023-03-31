Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple is working on a MacBook Air model which is expected to feature a 13.4-inch OLED display, a media report claimed.

The information surfaced from Ross Young who is a display analyst. Ross has claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display, compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel, MacRumors reported.

ALSO READ: Instagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends: Know everything

As per the analyst, the upcoming MacBook Pro will not come with the expected OLED display until 2026, when the company's supply chain has anticipated having enough capacity to produce notebook-optimized OLED displays.

Till then, suppliers are expected to focus on OLED displays for tablets like the Apple iPad Pro.

ALSO READ: Want to deactivate your Twitter account? We can help

In December 2023, Ross Young said that the iPhone makers were planning to launch the MacBook Air with 11.1-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro models along with OLED display support in 2024.

Earlier in March 2023, it was reported further that the tech giant is planning to come with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices which will further feature an M3 chipset.

ALSO READ: Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News