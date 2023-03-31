Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

In December 2023, Ross Young said that the iPhone makers were planning to launch the MacBook Air with 11.1-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro models along with OLED display support in 2024.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 31, 2023 13:21 IST
Apple MacBook Air
Image Source : APPLE Apple working on new MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display: All you need to know

Apple is working on a MacBook Air model which is expected to feature a 13.4-inch OLED display, a media report claimed.

The information surfaced from Ross Young who is a display analyst. Ross has claimed that the new model will come with a slightly smaller display, compared to the existing MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch LCD panel, MacRumors reported.

ALSO READ: Instagram's new collaborative collection feature for friends: Know everything

As per the analyst, the upcoming MacBook Pro will not come with the expected OLED display until 2026, when the company's supply chain has anticipated having enough capacity to produce notebook-optimized OLED displays.

Till then, suppliers are expected to focus on OLED displays for tablets like the Apple iPad Pro.

ALSO READ: Want to deactivate your Twitter account? We can help

In December 2023, Ross Young said that the iPhone makers were planning to launch the MacBook Air with 11.1-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro models along with OLED display support in 2024.

Related Stories
Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

Apple takes on Google, Alexa with new smart home devices

Apple takes on Google, Alexa with new smart home devices

Why did Apple halt its own Wi-Fi chip development plan?

Why did Apple halt its own Wi-Fi chip development plan?

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E network to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Periscope camera will be restricted in the upcoming device

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: Periscope camera will be restricted in the upcoming device

Tim Cook confirms to launch India's first Apple Store

Tim Cook confirms to launch India's first Apple Store

Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

iPhone 14 series gets surprise discount ahead of Valentines Day

iPhone 14 series gets surprise discount ahead of Valentines Day

Apple's cable supplier Foxlink halts production at Andhra manufacturing unit after massive fire

Apple's cable supplier Foxlink halts production at Andhra manufacturing unit after massive fire

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Apple's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru tipped to create 100,000 jobs

Apple's new iPhone factory near Bengaluru tipped to create 100,000 jobs

Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour variant

Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour variant

iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on front glass panel

iPhone 15 series: Leaked video reveals dynamic island feature on front glass panel

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple Music Classical App to launch on March 28

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Foxconn to build AirPods factory in India with $200 million investment

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

Apple's Make in India for smartphone market reaches 25% in value terms

Apple's Make in India for smartphone market reaches 25% in value terms

Apple introduces new features with macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates

Apple introduces new features with macOS Ventura 13.3, iOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4 updates

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Earlier in March 2023, it was reported further that the tech giant is planning to come with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices which will further feature an M3 chipset.

ALSO READ: Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News