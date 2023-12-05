Apple Watch Series 9 now available in Red colour | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 9 (Product) RED

Apple Inc., the Cupertino-based tech giant has recently introduced a new coloured variant of the Watch Series 9. The variant was introduced on World AIDS Day and it comes equipped with some unique watch faces. The (PRODUCT) RED version of the Watch Series 9 is available for buying on Apple’s official site and retail outlets, at a price tag of Rs 41,900 (USD 399).

Apple has officially teamed up with (RED), supporting the Global Fund’s effort to combat HIV/AIDS. The company will be supporting the Global Fund which is working against AIDS and COVID-19, as a portion will proceed from each (PRODUCT) RED purchase.

How will Apple contribute to the cause?

When the purchase is made, Apple will contribute USD 1 on each purchase which has been completed by using:

Apple Pay

From the official Apple website

Through the Apple Store app

An Apple Store location

As per the company, its customers have contributed over a quarter of a billion dollars in the last 17 years and have provided millions of individuals with access to essential treatment which may help to fight diseases and HIV testing.

The initiative has helped HIV-positive mothers (pregnant) to help them save their kids from the transmission of the virus to their babies.

About WatchOS 10

In watchOS 10 has further introduced the RED option which comes with new watch faces, including:

Solar Analog

Palette

World Time

Metropolitan

Gradient

Stripes

Numerals Mono

Typograph

About Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the Apple S9 chipset, which runs on a 4-core Neural Engine in the S9 processor. It enables the device to support several new features like:

Fast-charge

A new gesture-based feature called ‘double tap’. The device detects the movement of the wrist to enable the double tap.

On-device Siri

The Watch Series 9 further comes with a new display which is capable of reaching up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. It is reportedly double of the Apple Watch Series 8 which comes with a minimum brightness of just 1 nit. On the battery front, the smartwatch claims to have the power efficiency of the S9 SiP which enables the Apple Watch Series 9 to maintain a battery life of up to 18 hours.

