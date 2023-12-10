Sunday, December 10, 2023
     
Apple to launch a low-cost iPad in 2024 | All you need to know

The low-priced iPad’s details were out in October 2022 which showcased a complete redesign, USB-C port, larger display, 12-megapixel camera, and A14 Bionic chip to be a few of the highlights of the upcoming devices.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2023 19:11 IST
Image Source : FILE Apple to launch a low-cost iPad in 2024

Apple is reportedly releasing a new entry-level iPad by next year 2024, but people will have to wait for it till the second half of the year..

As per the citing sources, Nikkei Asia- Apple is working with China's BYD, a key ‌iPad‌ assembler, to create and work on the new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam.

NPI further includes a tech company like Apple, which will be collaborating with the suppliers on the development and the design of a new product, ensuring that the blueprints are feasible.

As per the report, the engineering verification for a new iPad model will start from mid-February 2024. In the second half of the respective year , the model will be made available.

About the new budget iPad

Expected Price: The upcoming ‘iPad’ is expected to cost around USD 449 (which is around Rs 37,460). 

The low-priced iPad's details were out in October 2022 which showcased a complete redesign, USB-C port, larger display, 12-megapixel camera, A14 Bionic chip to be few of the highlights of the upcoming devices.

Meanwhile, Apple is said to be aiming at manufacturing more than 50 million iPhones in India per year (with Tata which will help in giving teh employment in India). The company reportedly further aims to shift some of the production out from the Chinese market.
Apple's plan for the near future

As per the report of The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant further aims to achieve the target within the next two to three years ( by 2026 at max), with additional tens of millions of units planned after that, citing people close to the development.

If Apple achieves this target, India would further account for a quarter of global iPhone production. But it is said that China will be the largest iPhone producer as per the reports.

ALSO READ: Why did Apple block the Beeper Mini iMessage app?

Inputs from IANS

