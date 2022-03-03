Apple Spring Event 2022: All you Must Expect on 8 March

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple Spring Event 2022

As per the reports, Apple Inc. is said to be working on hosting the first event of the year by the name of ‘Apple Spring Event 2022’. Although the sources state that the event is scheduled for 8th March 2022, the company has made no such announcements so far.

It is said that the upcoming event will unleash affordable products from Apple- most likely the iPhone SE 3, a couple of Mac computers and iPad Air’s new addition.

Further to the information, the company is expected to speak on the details of its next-gen M series silicon in the upcoming event. There are new stories and reports which has further hinted that Apple might also announce the new Mac lineup in the upcoming event- which is considerable ‘one more thing’ which could be expected from the brand. This statement is the pet statement that is being used by the company as a surprise element over the past years.

It is further expected that Apple might come up with the latest addition in the iPad Air family in the upcoming event. This is most probably another product that might get an upgrade and launch. iPad Air was launched in 2020 and the companies are stating that they do not expect much of a design upgradation, but want that the brand must make it run on the A15 Bionic or M-series chipset.

Also, some of the reports have mentioned that Apple might also come up with the AR/VR headset, but we cannot state anything concrete till we get the final date confirmed or the event.