Apple, Pixar, and Adobe collaborate to propel OpenUSD for advanced augmented reality

Apple, Pixar, Adobe, Autodesk, NVIDIA, and the Joint Development Foundation (JDF) have formed the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD) to drive the standardization and growth of Pixar's Universal Scene Description (USD) technology. The alliance aims to enhance the capabilities of Open Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and promote interoperability of 3D tools and data within the 3D ecosystem. This effort will enable developers and content creators to efficiently describe, compose, and simulate large-scale 3D projects, leading to a broader range of 3D-enabled products and services.

Mike Rockwell, Apple's Vice President of the Vision Products Group, expressed that OpenUSD will accelerate the next generation of augmented reality (AR) experiences, contributing to artistic creation, content delivery, and spatial computing applications. Apple has actively contributed to USD's development and considers it a fundamental technology for its groundbreaking visionOS platform and the new Reality Composer Pro developer tool.

The alliance plans to develop written specifications that define the features of OpenUSD to foster greater compatibility, adoption, integration, and implementation across the industry. The project will be housed under the Linux Foundation's JDF, enabling efficient and effective development of OpenUSD specifications and providing a path to recognition through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

AOUSD will serve as the primary forum for industry collaboration in defining enhancements to the technology, expanding its influence beyond film, visual effects, and animation into industries relying more on 3D data for media interchange.

Guido Quaroni, Senior Director of Engineering, 3D&I at Adobe, emphasized the value of leveraging a common 3D data representation during the creative process. OpenUSD is designed to be one of these "multipliers," and the participation of various companies in supporting this open and innovative technology excites the industry.

By fostering the growth and standardization of OpenUSD, the Alliance for OpenUSD aims to revolutionize the AR and 3D landscape, unlocking new possibilities for content creators and developers alike.

IANS

