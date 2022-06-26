Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Apple Music plan got expensive for students in the US and UK

Apple has quietly raised the price of the Apple Music student plan in several countries, including India. The tech giant is now adjusting the prices of the Apple Music student plan in the US, UK and Canada.

As per the recent story of 9to5Mac, Apple Music users are being charged at $5.99 for the Apple Music student plan in the United States. Earlier, the same plan was available for $4.99 per month in the US.

In the United Kingdom, the price has gone up from 4.99 euros to 5.99 euros per month.

A version of the Apple Music webpage archived on June 21 still shows the old prices on the US, Canada, and UK websites, which suggests that Apple has raised prices for the Apple Music student plan in the last 48 hours.

Apple has not yet confirmed the price increase with any official statement, so far.

In the US, the Apple Music individual plan costs around $9.99 per month, and the remaining is kept unchanged for now.

The family plan for up to six people costs $14.99 per month, while there's also the Apple Music Voice Plan, which costs $4.99 per month. Eligible students can subscribe to Apple Music at a discount through the UNiDAYS programme.

Except for the Apple Music Voice Plan, which only works through Siri on Apple devices, all Apple Music plans offer full access to the platform's song catalogue on any device.

The report noted that it is worth noting that the Apple Music student plan also comes with Apple TV+ bundled together at no additional cost, which the company says is a limited-time offer.

Inputs from IANS