Apple launches iPad Pro with M2 chip, starts at Rs 81,900: Know more

Apple has announced the launch of the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, which is claimed to deliver an ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and upgraded performance. The new iPad Pro is further said to feature a next-level Apple Pencil to hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system. We had been anticipating since the daybreak (yesterday), that Apple is set to launch 2 new iPad Pro variants which will be powered by an M2 chipset and later part of the day, the company made it official. The new iPad Pro is available to order from now onwards and will be on sale from October 26, 2022.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finish with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 112,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Pro for Rs 11,900.

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple said, “The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience. Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it.”

About M2 Chip

M2 chip features an 8-core CPU up to 15 per cent faster than M1 with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 per cent faster graphics performance for the most demanding users.

Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second 40 per cent more than M1 making the iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks.

The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth 50 per cent more than the M1 and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.

Powered by the new iPad Pro and iPadOS 16, hover with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) provides a completely new dimension for users to interact with their screen.

The new iPad Pro supports the fastest Wi-Fi connections with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

